DSWD helps woman who emerged from Makati sewer

Composite photo showing Department of Social Welfare and Development social workers monitoring the Makati drain where individuals were seen emerging, alongside a photo of the workers interviewing a female street dweller on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reached out to the woman who was seen emerging from a sewer she had reportedly been living in earlier this week in Salcedo Village, Makati City.

Since Wednesday, May 28, social workers have been visiting the corner of Rufino and Adelantado Streets in search of the woman, who went viral after being spotted in broad daylight leaving the drainage.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 29, the DSWD said its personnel were able to interview the woman and assess her condition, with the goal of providing appropriate support and intervention.

She was assessed at the DSWD’s Pag-abot Processing Center in Pasay City.

The agency said it is prepared to offer her temporary shelter, as it does for other Filipinos without permanent homes.

DSWD added that it has deployed social workers across Metro Manila to engage with individuals and families living on the streets, informing them about available government services and assistance programs.

Police probe. The Makati City Police identified the woman as a street dweller who frequently roamed the area behind Makati Medical Center. Authorities are now investigating how long the canal had been used as a shelter and whether any illegal activities took place there.

While the woman’s photos briefly made rounds on social media, police said three other individuals were also seen entering the same sewer opening at the corner of Rufino and Adelantado Streets on May 26. Inside, authorities found pliers, a wrench, metal scraps and clothing.

Police have coordinated with the Makati Commercial Estate Association to install a metal cover over the sewer opening, in a bid to prevent individuals from entering or residing inside street drainages.

It is also conducting an investigation and a possible search and rescue operation for other individuals believed to be living in the canal system.

“The Makati City Police Station remains committed to public safety and order. We are tirelessly conducting backtracking and forward-tracking of CCTV footage and will act immediately should the individual(s) be located or resurface. Follow-up operations are ongoing,” the police said.

RELATED: More claims of people in drains surface amid viral Makati image