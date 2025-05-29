Reelected town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur shot dead

The newly-reelected municipal councilor Thong Mamasalanao Asim was killed by a gunman in an attack in the town center of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on May 28, 2025.

COTABATO CITY— A lone attacker shot dead a Moro municipal councilor, who was reelected during the May 12 elections, in a gun attack in the town proper of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, May 28.

Officials of the Datu Piang Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office told reporters on Thursday, May 29, that the victim, Thong Mamasalanao Asim, died instantly from bullet wounds he sustained in the attack.

Reports reaching the office of Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, stated that Asim was shot five times with a .45 caliber pistol by an assailant near their residential yard in Barangay Poblacion in Datu Piang.

Asim’s killer had immediately escaped, according to witnesses and his relatives. They told reporters that Asim had no known enemies and was popular for being friendly and polite to constituents.

Macapaz said provincial police officials and local executives in the municipality are cooperating in identifying his killer for prosecution.