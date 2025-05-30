Benguet lawmaker eyes counter-charges over disqualification cases

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Reelected Benguet Rep. Eric Go Yap is bent on filing counter-charges against those who filed multiple disqualification cases against him before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Yap faces seven disqualification cases over his citizenship.

“Another disqualification case was filed against me (on Wednesday). It’s the seventh already. Again, the petition questions my citizenship, with no proof to back up the claims,” Yap said.

The latest complaint was filed by Cresencio Akia, Danny Montes, Patricio Ananayo, Demetrio Martin, Ceasar Sotelo, Luis Santiago, Bronson Sacpa, Valentin Leo, Ramos Guivac, Eleazar Narciso, Marcial Flores, Leonero Joseph and Janielyn Takingan.

This followed the sixth complaint filed on Tuesday by Rufino Soriano III and Agustina Igualdo Peter.

Yap received 144,093 votes in the recent elections, but his proclamation was put on hold following a Comelec order that cited a previous disqualification case.

“The petitioners will face serious charges. Our lawyers are drafting the charges against every single one of them… they should be held liable for their actions because this is no longer ethical and professional, this is mockery,” Yap said.

“We know who is behind all this, but we will deal with that later. We need to answer the complaints first. Otherwise, we risk not having a sitting Benguet representative come July 1. We will hurdle this and the petitioners will have their day in court after,” Yap added.