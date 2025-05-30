^

Nation

Benguet lawmaker eyes counter-charges over disqualification cases

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Benguet lawmaker eyes counter-charges over disqualification cases
Rep. Eric Go Yap
Facebook / Cong. Eric Go Yap

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Reelected Benguet Rep. Eric Go Yap is bent on filing counter-charges against those who filed multiple disqualification cases against him before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Yap faces seven disqualification cases over his citizenship.

“Another disqualification case was filed against me (on Wednesday). It’s the seventh already. Again, the petition questions my citizenship, with no proof to back up the claims,” Yap said.

The latest complaint was filed by Cresencio Akia, Danny Montes, Patricio Ananayo, Demetrio Martin, Ceasar Sotelo, Luis Santiago, Bronson Sacpa, Valentin Leo, Ramos Guivac, Eleazar Narciso, Marcial Flores, Leonero Joseph and Janielyn Takingan.

This followed the sixth complaint filed on Tuesday by Rufino Soriano III and Agustina Igualdo Peter.

Yap received 144,093 votes in the recent elections, but his proclamation was put on hold following a Comelec order that cited a previous disqualification case.

“The petitioners will face serious charges. Our lawyers are drafting the charges against every single one of them… they should be held liable for their actions because this is no longer ethical and professional, this is mockery,” Yap said.

“We know who is behind all this, but we will deal with that later. We need to answer the complaints first. Otherwise, we risk not having a sitting Benguet representative come July 1. We will hurdle this and the petitioners will have their day in court after,” Yap added.

ERIC GO YAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila
play

Magnitude 4.6 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude of 5.1 but later downgraded it.
Nation
fbtw
DSWD helps woman who emerged from Makati sewer

DSWD helps woman who emerged from Makati sewer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
The woman seen emerging from a sewer in Salcedo Village, Makati City earlier this week has been found and assessed by the...
Nation
fbtw
Reelected town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur shot dead

Reelected town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur shot dead

By John Unson | 4 hours ago
A lone attacker shot dead a Moro municipal councilor, who was reelected during the May 12 elections, in a gun attack in the...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF, BARMM execs want Galvez back as presidential peace adviser

MNLF, BARMM execs want Galvez back as presidential peace adviser

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front, including officials from Bangsamoro regional agencies, have expressed concern...
Nation
fbtw
Woman nabbed for child exploitation

Woman nabbed for child exploitation

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a woman in Bombon, Camarines Sur for allegedly offering online sex shows...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati public school students get free bus rides

Makati public school students get free bus rides

By EJ Macababbad | 56 minutes ago
Makati has purchased six buses to provide free rides to public school students in the city.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Barangay certificate not needed for voter registration&rsquo;

‘Barangay certificate not needed for voter registration’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 56 minutes ago
For the first time, the Commission on Elections is no longer requiring barangay certification as proof of residence for...
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs 5 over P63 million vapes

NBI nabs 5 over P63 million vapes

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 56 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has confiscated an estimated P63 million worth of unregistered vape products in...
Nation
fbtw
P9 million smuggled sugar seized at Manila port

P9 million smuggled sugar seized at Manila port

By Christine Boton | 56 minutes ago
Smuggled refined sugar from Thailand and Vietnam worth P9 million was confiscated at the Port of Manila on Wednesday.&nb...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with