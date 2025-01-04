^

Nation

4 dead in Davao City highway mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 5:28pm
4 dead in Davao City highway mishap
Four commuters perished while six others were hurt in the accident in Toril District in Davao City involving two vans.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Four commuters were killed while six others were hurt when the passenger van carrying them collided with a wayward van from the opposite direction of a highway on Binugao in Toril District in Davao City early Saturday, January 4.

Reports on Saturday by radio stations in Cotabato City quoted officials of the Davao City Police Office and local officials as saying that four passengers of the van, bound for Digos City in Davao del Sur, died in the accident that also left six others injured.

Security camera recordings showed that a speeding van from the opposite direction of the highway swerved towards the other lane of the route and hit the side of the passenger van with force.

Four persons in the passenger van were declared dead on arrival by doctors in a hospital where they were brought by emergency responders from the Davao City local government unit.

The driver of the van that rammed the side of the vehicle carrying them is now in the custody of the police, according to radio reports.

