Army officials honor soldiers killed in Basilan ambush

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Philippine Army, and Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete of the Western Mindanao Command visited Cpl. Richivie Flores at the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for bullet wounds sustained in an ambush in Tuburan, Basilan last week.

COTABATO CITY —Two senior Army officials paid their respects to the two soldiers killed in an ambush at Barangay Dugaa, Tuburan, Basilan, by visiting their wakes on Sunday, April 13.

The remains of Sgt. Reymark Bation and Cpl. Jordan Daquipel of the 18th Infantry Battalion, who were killed in an ambush on Friday, April 11, are currently at a funeral chapel in Zamboanga City and will soon be handed over to their families.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Philippine Army, and Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, also awarded the Wounded Personnel Medal to Cpl. Richivie Flores, who was injured in the incident.

“We are saddened by their demise. It was `a supreme sacrifice,’ death while serving the country,” Galido told reporters.

Bation, Daquipel, and Flores, intelligence operatives of the 18th Infantry Battalion under the 101st Infantry Brigade, were riding separate motorcycles when they were ambushed by gunmen in Barangay Lahi-Lahi, Tuburan.

Bation and Daquipel were both killed instantly from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

Flores, who was wounded, is currently recovering in a hospital.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade in Basilan and local executives are cooperating in identifying the gunmen behind the attack for prosecution.