Simbang Gabi ends safely as PNP prepares for Christmas rush

A Catholic priest (C) distributes hosts to the faithful during a pre-dawn mass called "Misa de Gallo" at a church in Manila on December 16, 2024, as part of traditional Christmas season celebrations.

MANILA, Philippines — The nine-day Simbang Gabi concluded with no major incidents reported, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview with GMA’s *Unang Balita* on Tuesday, December 24, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo described the event as “generally peaceful.”

“As of early this morning, we have deployed nearly 40,000 personnel. And as of the conclusion of Simbang Gabi earlier, the overall situation was generally peaceful,” Fajardo said.

With the ending of Simbang Gabi, the PNP is now shifting its focus to securing transportation hubs, marketplaces, and other public areas ahead of Christmas Eve celebrations.

"Our focus now will be on securing our major transportation hubs, malls, and other establishments, including night markets, as we anticipate a surge in shoppers and people going around in preparation for Christmas Eve," Fajardo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

While the Simbang Gabi period was largely peaceful, some incidents occurred.

On December 22, 40 minors in Caloocan were involved in a molotov cocktail-throwing incident after attending Simbang Gabi. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

From December 16th to 24th, Filipino Catholics participated in Simbang Gabi, a tradition of attending daily dawn Masses in preparation for Christmas Day commemorating the birth of Christ on December 25.