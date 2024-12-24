^

Nation

Simbang Gabi ends safely as PNP prepares for Christmas rush

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 2:55pm
Simbang Gabi ends safely as PNP prepares for Christmas rush
A Catholic priest (C) distributes hosts to the faithful during a pre-dawn mass called "Misa de Gallo" at a church in Manila on December 16, 2024, as part of traditional Christmas season celebrations.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The nine-day Simbang Gabi concluded with no major incidents reported, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview with GMA’s *Unang Balita* on Tuesday, December 24, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo described the event as “generally peaceful.”

“As of early this morning, we have deployed nearly 40,000 personnel. And as of the conclusion of Simbang Gabi earlier, the overall situation was generally peaceful,” Fajardo said.

With the ending of Simbang Gabi, the PNP is now shifting its focus to securing transportation hubs, marketplaces, and other public areas ahead of Christmas Eve celebrations.

"Our focus now will be on securing our major transportation hubs, malls, and other establishments, including night markets, as we anticipate a surge in shoppers and people going around in preparation for Christmas Eve," Fajardo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

While the Simbang Gabi period was largely peaceful, some incidents occurred.

On December 22, 40 minors in Caloocan were involved in a molotov cocktail-throwing incident after attending Simbang Gabi. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

From December 16th to 24th, Filipino Catholics participated in Simbang Gabi, a tradition of attending daily dawn Masses in preparation for Christmas Day commemorating the birth of Christ on December 25.

 

CHRISTMAS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

SIMBANG GABI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI realigns Christmas party budget to aid typhoon victims

NBI realigns Christmas party budget to aid typhoon victims

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
In a gesture of compassion and solidarity this Christmas, the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday extended support...
Nation
fbtw
Manibela offers free rides on Christmas, New Year

Manibela offers free rides on Christmas, New Year

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
As a holiday treat, a transport group is offering free rides to commuters on Christmas Day and New Year.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Over 37,000 cops deployed for Christmas

PNP: Over 37,000 cops deployed for Christmas

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has mobilized over 37,000 personnel nationwide as part of heightened security during the Christmas...
Nation
fbtw
BJMP officer&rsquo;s gun goes off; 2 hurt

BJMP officer’s gun goes off; 2 hurt

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two female employees of the Quezon City government were wounded when the handgun of a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology...
Nation
fbtw
4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

4 suspects nabbed in gang rape, slay of girl

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested on Sunday four men suspected to be involved in the gang rape of a...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Palit ulo’ victims get P1 million

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The local government of Valenzuela announced yesterday the resolution of the “palit ulo” scam, with each victim receiving P1 million in financial assistance from a private hospital in the city.
Nation
fbtw

Cruise ship with Chinese tourists docks in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A cruise ship carrying Chinese tourists docked at the port of Manila, the Philippine Ports Authority reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
FDA warns parents vs choking hazards

FDA warns parents vs choking hazards

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
With the gift-giving season approaching, the Food and Drug Administration has warned parents against choking hazards such...
Nation
fbtw
Section of Andaya Highway remains closed

Section of Andaya Highway remains closed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The remaining section of Andaya Highway in Lupi town in Camarines Sur may be opened to traffic this weekend, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with