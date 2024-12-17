Palace opens doors to public for dawn masses

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is opening its doors again to the public for the traditional Simbang Gabi or dawn masses and other Christmas events.

In a Facebook post, the Social Secretary’s Office invited the public to Malacañang to attend the nine-day novena masses, view Christmas displays and enjoy free carnival rides as well as Filipino delicacies.

The Palace grounds are open until Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the “Tara sa Palasyo,” a Christmas program featuring live music, food and rides.

The Social Secretary’s Office encouraged the public to complete the dawn masses from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Malacañang has been holding Christmas events for the public since President Marcos assumed office in 2022.

During a gift-giving activity this month, Marcos said his late father and namesake also opened the Palace to the public during the Christmas season.

The President also led the lighting of the Christmas tree at Malacañang on Dec. 1.

He expressed hope that Filipinos would still feel the spirit of Christmas despite the recent disasters that hit the country.

“No matter how many typhoons strike us, no matter how many problems are thrown at us, there’s nothing that will quench the Christmas spirit in the Filipino heart,” Marcos said.