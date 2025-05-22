^

BARMM chief rules out internal conflict

Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 9:17am
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) claims there is no internal conflict disrupting the region’s governance.

In a recent statement, BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua said the regional government remains united and fully focused on delivering essential services in health, education and livelihood to the Bangsamoro people.

Claims of mismanagement by disgruntled politicians, Macacua added, have no basis.

He said that despite the complexities of governance, BARMM remains on track in fulfilling its mandate to promote development and peace in the region.

“Our work continues uninterrupted. There is no internal conflict within BARMM. There is no mishandling of its management. What we have is a functioning government committed to genuine service,” Macacua said.

The BARMM chief said that service delivery has remained consistent and proactive, with delays in some projects attributed only to the necessary rigor of procurement processes — not to mismanagement or disunity. These processes, he noted, are part of ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

Macacua also underscored the cohesion within the BARMM leadership, highlighting the vital role of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) in maintaining the unity and direction of the regional government.

“In any institution, it is natural for people to express concerns or suggestions, but these do not equate to division. We remain strong as one government, united by our purpose of building a better future for the Bangsamoro,” he said.

He called for deeper public understanding and constructive engagement, saying the administration welcomes feedback as part of its inclusive approach to governance. He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuous improvement and long-term peace and development in the region.

“This is not about perfection — it is about progress. We are doing everything we can, every day, to uplift the lives of our people and maintain peace in our homeland.”

