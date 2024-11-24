NPA rebel killed in Mindoro clash

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — An alleged member of the New People’s Army was killed during a 20-minute gunfight in Barangay Monteclaro, Rizal town in Occidental Mindoro yesterday morning.

According to a military report, the rebels fired their guns at members of the 68th Infantry Battalion who were responding to information about the presence of armed men in the barangay.

The rebels allegedly retreated, leaving their fallen comrade behind.

Soldiers recovered two rifles, 111 bullets, two improvised explosive devices and several documents, among other items.

Maj. Gen. Cerilo Balaoro Jr., second infantry division commander, expressed his gratefulness to residents who continue to support the military and the government.