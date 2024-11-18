MMDA: Moratorium on excavation works in Metro Manila starts today

MANILA, Philippines —The temporary halt on excavation works in Metro Manila begins today, November 18, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The MMDA said the temporary suspension aims to ease traffic congestion and address the expected increase in vehicle volume during the holiday season.

Excavation activities temporarily halted include road reblocking, pipe laying, road upgrading, and other works on national and city roads in Metro Manila.

However, the following are not covered by the suspension:

Government flagship projects

DPWH bridge repair and construction

Flood interceptor catchment projects, such as box culvert installations

Asphalt overlay projects without reblocking works

Sidewalk improvement projects

Drainage improvement projects on sidewalks that do not obstruct roads

Footbridge construction

Emergency leak repairs or water line breakages handled by Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services

New water or electrical service connections

Road activities without excavation (traffic clearance only)

Meralco relocation works affecting major government projects

Other projects authorized by the MMDA.

According to the MMDA, the moratorium on excavation projects will last until Dec. 25, 2024.

Mall hours adjusted

Mall hours during the holiday season have also been adjusted to mitigate road congestion, according to the MMDA.

In a statement, the agency said that mall operators agreed to open malls at 11 a.m. and extend evening operations until December 25.

Mall operators are also required to submit a traffic management plan at least two weeks before conducting mall sales or promotional events.

Deliveries to malls will be restricted to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for perishable goods such as food.

Meanwhile, mall-wide sales will be limited to weekends, although individual stores inside malls may hold sales at their discretion.