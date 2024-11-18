^

Nation

MMDA: Moratorium on excavation works in Metro Manila starts today

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 1:53pm
MMDA: Moratorium on excavation works in Metro Manila starts today
Motorists drive past a road repair project along EDSA in Quezon City yesterday.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines —The temporary halt on excavation works in Metro Manila begins today, November 18, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The MMDA said the temporary suspension aims to ease traffic congestion and address the expected increase in vehicle volume during the holiday season.

Excavation activities temporarily halted include road reblocking, pipe laying, road upgrading, and other works on national and city roads in Metro Manila.

However, the following are not covered by the suspension:

  • Government flagship projects
  • DPWH bridge repair and construction
  • Flood interceptor catchment projects, such as box culvert installations
  • Asphalt overlay projects without reblocking works
  • Sidewalk improvement projects
  • Drainage improvement projects on sidewalks that do not obstruct roads
  • Footbridge construction
  • Emergency leak repairs or water line breakages handled by Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services
  • New water or electrical service connections
  • Road activities without excavation (traffic clearance only)
  • Meralco relocation works affecting major government projects
  • Other projects authorized by the MMDA.

According to the MMDA, the moratorium on excavation projects will last until Dec. 25, 2024. 

Mall hours adjusted

Mall hours during the holiday season have also been adjusted to mitigate road congestion, according to the MMDA. 

In a statement, the agency said that mall operators agreed to open malls at 11 a.m. and extend evening operations until December 25.

Mall operators are also required to submit a traffic management plan at least two weeks before conducting mall sales or promotional events. 

Deliveries to malls will be restricted to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for perishable goods such as food.

Meanwhile, mall-wide sales will be limited to weekends, although individual stores inside malls may hold sales at their discretion.

CHRISTMAS

HOLIDAY SEASON

MALLS

MMDA
