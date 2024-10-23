^

Groups unite to boost BARMM labor sector welfare

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 6:56pm
The Bangsamoro labor summit on Oct. 22, 2022 in Cotabato City was capped off with the awarding of cash prizes and citations for winners in a "Productivity Olympics" that involved business establishments in the region as part of the day-long multi-sector, inter-agency activity.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Sectoral groups, some led by members of two Moro fronts that have separate peace accords with Malacañang, committed support to the programs of the Bangsamoro labor ministry during a summit on Tuesday, October 22.

Employers and representatives from the labor sector and business blocs from across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and officials of the Department of Trade and Industry in Region 12 participated in the summit, held at a commercial function facility in Cotabato City.

Regional officials told reporters then that the summit was organized for participants to have a venue to discuss issues and concerns besetting the labor sector in the autonomous region and how the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM is initiating interventions to boost the welfare of the labor sector in the five provinces and three cities in the Bangsamoro region.

“The labor summit was fruitful,” BARMM’s labor minister, Muslimin Sema, chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, said.

Officials from various labor groups, business owners, and BARMM Trade Minister Abuamri Taddik have assured their cooperation in advancing the labor welfare agenda of the regional government in support of the Mindanao peace process.

The Mindanao peace process is partly focused on programs meant to boost the productivity of the local communities, particularly those in areas made impoverished by decades of secessionist strife. 

The day-long labor summit was capped off with the awarding of cash prizes to participants of MoLE-BARMM’s “Productivity Olympics,” which was participated by various establishments in the Bangsamoro region.

The competition aimed to showcase the recent improvements in businesses and industries within the autonomous region, following the establishment of the more empowered BARMM in 2019, which replaced the 27-year-old Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). The chief minister of BARMM, Ahod Ebrahim, serves as the chairman of the central committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The Mardo Restaurant in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, which emerged as champion in the Productivity Olympics, received a P50,000 cash prize and a citation plaque from MoLE-BARMM. 

The Amito Association in Marawi City, which produces handwoven traditional inaul fabric, was first place in the contest and got a P30,000 cash prize.

The Gian’s Bakeshop and Restaurant in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte was the second placer in the contest, while the KC Bakeshop in Cotabato City ranked third and received P20,000 and P10,000 cash incentives, respectively.

The Filidian Bazar International, an old general merchandiser in Cotabato City owned by an Indian family, got a consolation prize of P5,000.

