^

Nation

Radio reporter shot dead in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 12:18pm
Radio reporter shot dead in Zamboanga City
Broadcast journalist Maria Vilma Lozano Rodriguez died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in an attack by a gunman in Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City on Oct. 22, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —A gunman shot dead a broadcast journalist in an attack in Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City on Tuesday night, October 22.

In separate reports released Wednesday, the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 stated that Maria Vilma Lozano Rodriguez was shot thrice with .38 caliber revolver by an attacker while seated close to the store of her mother along Comet Street in Barangay Tumaga, killing her instantly. 

The killer of the 56-year-old Rodriguez, a single mother who has four children, managed to escape amid the commotion triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the area.

She was declared dead on arrival by doctors in a hospital where she was brought by emergency responders for treatment.

Rodriguez was the host of the Barangay Action Center program on 105.9 EMedia radio in Zamboanga City, which also features a social media news platform.

Reporters in Zamboanga City informed colleagues in Central Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region via Facebook Messenger that Rodriguez had a deep-seated dispute with relatives whom she accused of spreading malicious allegations against her.

Their misunderstanding was reportedly referred to the barangay government of Tumaga for resolution. 

News reporters in Zamboanga City said Rodriguez was not a hard-hitting broadcast journalist.

Rodriguez had worked as a volunteer reporter of a Brigada radio station in Zamboanga City before she joined the E-Media broadcast and online news entity, according to reporters covering the Police Regional Office-9 and the military’s Western Mindanao Command. 

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of PRO-9, told reporters on Wednesday that their intelligence units and barangay officials in Tumaga are together trying to identify her killer for prosecution. 

vuukle comment

ZAMBOANGA CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP: Chinese suspect in hotpot shooting an &lsquo;undesirable alien&rsquo;

PNP: Chinese suspect in hotpot shooting an ‘undesirable alien’

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
The Chinese suspect in a shooting at a hotpot restaurant in Makati that killed a fellow Chinese national has been classified...
Nation
fbtw
Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
As Christmas season nears, villagers in Benguet Province are starting to experience temperature drops.
Nation
fbtw

PCG to deploy unmanned vessel in Mindanao

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will deploy an unmanned surveillance ship in Celebes and Sulu Seas to monitor illegal activities in Mindanao.
Nation
fbtw
Reward offered for info on kidnapped American

Reward offered for info on kidnapped American

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
A reward of P150,000 has been offered in exchange for information leading to the rescue of American vlogger Elliot Onil Eastman,...
Nation
fbtw
2 public hospitals in Manila at full capacity

2 public hospitals in Manila at full capacity

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
With two public hospitals in Manila reaching full capacity, residents are advised to go to other health facilities for medical...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ilocos workers get P33 daily pay hike

Ilocos workers get P33 daily pay hike

By Jun Elias | 13 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and domestic workers in Ilocos region will receive higher pay starting Nov. 7, the Department of Labor...
Nation
fbtw

Negros clash triggers class suspension

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Classes in four remote villages in Calatrava, Negros Occidental were suspended yesterday due to an encounter between Army soldiers and remnants of the New People’s Army.
Nation
fbtw
2 nabbed for online child sexual exploitation

2 nabbed for online child sexual exploitation

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
A woman and her partner have been arrested for allegedly engaging in online sexual exploitation of children in Calamba City...
Nation
fbtw
Retired cop receiving threats

Retired cop receiving threats

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
A retired police officer has reportedly been receiving threats to his life after he noticed motorcycle-riding men following...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with