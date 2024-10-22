^

Nation

Almost P.5M drugs seized in Baguio City sting

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 6:33pm
Almost P.5M drugs seized in Baguio City sting
Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Government anti-narcotics agents confiscated illegal drugs worth P448,800 in a sting operation past noon Tuesday, October 22 along Barangay San Vicente in Baguio City.

Suspects, Joy Flores, 37 and Crenton Bagay, 35, sold eleven sachets of shabu to an undercover operative, and when frisked, thirteen more sachets of shabu were seized from one of them, bringing the total drug haul to 66 grams. 

The duo, according to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera Administrative Region spokesperson Rosel Sarmiento, were logged in the drug watchlist, while Bagay had earlier been sued for drug trading but was freed after his case was dismissed.

Flores and Bagay were taken by the PDEA -CAR to face violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

BAGUIO CITY

PDEA
