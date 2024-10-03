Miru's local financier quits joint venture as alleged owners eye election plans

Comelec Chair George Garcia and other officials answer questions from the media at the Manila Hotel on Oct. 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The local financier of South Korean poll supplier Miru Systems has withdrawn from its joint venture for the 2025 midterm elections amid reports that its alleged owners may run for public office.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair George Garcia announced that local construction firm Saint Timothy Construction Corp. (STCC) has pulled out of the joint venture, which was partly financing the project for the upcoming elections.

Garcia clarified that STCC's withdrawal means they will no longer have a role in the elections, although their involvement was indirect.

"Saint Timothy officially withdrew from the joint venture partnership, so we immediately took action and referred the matter to our law department for further study on the appropriate actions for Comelec," Garcia said on Thursday, October 1.

Comelec is now reviewing the obligations of the remaining partners in the joint venture. The partnership with Miru includes three entities responsible for software, hardware and the deployment of voting machines for the elections.

Garcia did not reveal the identities of the alleged owners or the positions they are considering, as they have yet to file their certificates of candidacy. However, he mentioned that the positions being pursued are both local and national.

Comelec said they were unaware of any intentions by the owners to run in the 2025 elections.

"We will not allow the integrity of our elections to be compromised simply because one of our contracting partners—or its owners—plans to run in the 2025 national elections," Garcia said.

Comelec has given Miru Systems and STCC two options: either the partner withdraws from the joint venture or Comelec will be compelled to take action, including the possible disqualification of candidates due to a conflict of interest.

In a separate statement, Miru clarified that STCC did not contribute to the development of the voting machines.

"We will move forward with our two remaining local joint venture partners, Integrated Computer Systems and Centerpoint Solutions," Miru said.