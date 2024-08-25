Cockfight referee shot dead

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan, Philippines — A cockfight referee was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Barangay Bolaoit on Friday.

In reports to the Pangasinan police provincial office, victim Ruel Macaraeg was driving a tricycle with his live-in partner and a passenger when he was shot.

The responding municipal disaster risk reduction and management office personnel rushed Macaraeg to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police is doing further investigation to establish the motive of the killing and the identity of the assailants.