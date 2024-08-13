Customs intercepts 1,208 kilos of agricultural products from Japan

Among the products seized from a Japanese passenger at NAIA were 140.2 kilos of meat and meat products.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) intercepted over 1,208.5 kilos of agricultural products brought by incoming passengers from Japan on Aug. 8 and 9 without necessary import and health permits.

Customs NAIA assistant deputy collector for passenger services Mark Almase, in his report to BOC-NAIA district collector Yasmin Mapa in coordination with the Intelligence and Enforcement Service and Customs X-ray Inspection Project, said the shipment was intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 1 on board Japan Airlines.

The items were brought in by a Japanese national last Thursday, which included 527.10 kilos of fresh beef, 26.5 kilos of fresh chicken, 60 eggs, 57.1 kilos of various fruits and vegetables and 57.10 kilos of fishery products.

On Friday, another shipment from a Japanese passenger was seized, consisting of 140.2 kilos of meat and meat products, 10 eggs, 165 kilos of fruits, plants and vegetables and 235.5 kilos of assorted fishery products.

Almase said the reinforced partnership between the BOC and Department of Agriculture (DA) resulted in the seizure of shipments of agricultural products without the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

He said all the seized products were turned over to the BAI, BPI and BFAR, the relevant authorities under DA, for proper disposal, ensuring that no potential health risks or harm to the food industry arise from their unauthorized entry.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio emphasized the importance of strengthened collaboration, while Mapa issued a warning to fresh beef and meat importers to secure the necessary permits.