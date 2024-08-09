^

Nation

Baguio tourism sector supports advance of Consti changes

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 7:01pm
Baguio tourism sector supports advance of Consti changes
This undated file photo shows the city hall of Baguio.
Baguio City Facebook page

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio’s tourism sector promised support for advances in the move to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Gladys Vergara, chief of the Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) pledged the tourism sector’s assistance in advancing charter change as outlined by Baguio City Mayor Magalong. 

Baguio City on Thursday hosted a Constitutional Convention (ConCon) forum at the Baguio Convention Center, where city officials and public-private stakeholders led discussions on critical issues. 

Magalong emphasized the need to change the 1987 Constitution, rallying support from barangay heads.

Proposed changes being pushed in Baguio City include provisions related to local government autonomy, governance, deregulation of national control and the dispersal of development from urban to rural sectors.

Charter change advocates, including the Pilipino Tayo Movement lead convenor Greco Belgica, present in Thursday’s consultation profusely posed the urgent need for changes in the Constitution.

Attendees include 127 Punong Barangays, Vergara, Baguio City People’s Council head Marlene de Castro, among other advocates.

Vergara highlights the importance of effective decentralization.

 “Governance deserves to be freed from national control to spur development more quickly, rather than being stymied by bureaucratic oversight,” she stressed.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
“The Bureau advises against consuming fishes caught in areas where oil slicks have been observed,” the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Fake doctor charged in Manila

Fake doctor charged in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Criminal charges were filed against a Chinese woman for allegedly posing as a doctor.
Nation
fbtw
P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested three Chinese and confiscated various illegal drugs valued at P9.42 million during...
Nation
fbtw
DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Up to 150 barangays nationwide are affected by the African swine fever or ASF as fresh cases were recorded in Batangas and...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

P3.2 million luncheon meat seized

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
olice seized unregistered luncheon meat with a street value of P3.2 million during a sting at a warehouse in Taguig yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

SUV catches fire on EDSA-Ortigas flyover

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
A sport utility vehicle caught fire in the middle of the EDSA-Ortigas flyover yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DOH: Fake health website blocked

DOH: Fake health website blocked

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
A website claiming to be a source of legitimate health information has been blocked by a telecommunications company, the Department...
Nation
fbtw

Iloilo City bags Asean smoke-free award

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Iloilo City won the prestigious ASEAN Smoke-Free Award for its vape-free policies, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
SC affirms dismissal of ombudsman official

SC affirms dismissal of ombudsman official

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
For fixing cases in exchange for money, the Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of an official of the Office of the O...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with