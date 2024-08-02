Displaced folks benefit from Metrobank, radio firm's joint relief missions

Thousands of families benefited from the July 31 to Aug. 2, 2024 relief missions of the Metrobank Foundation and the Radio Mindanao Network Foundation in areas hit by floods and affected by armed conflicts in recent weeks.

COTABATO CITY — The Metrobank Foundation and a national radio outfit distributed more than P1 million worth of relief supplies to flood victims and conflict-stricken villagers in two Central Mindanao provinces and in this city in outreach missions in three days.

At least 7,000 families benefited from the joint relief missions, from Wednesday until Friday, of the Metrobank Foundation and its partner, the Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) Foundation, for flood victims in Pikit, Cotabato and in barangays here, and for conflict-stricken residents of seaside villages in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Erwin Cabilbigan, manager of RMN’s Station DXMY in this city, and a representative of the RMN Foundation, Patrick Aurelio, facilitated the relief missions, coordinated with local government units, the police and the military.

Almost all of the barangays in Pikit and riverside areas in the municipality got flooded last week following heavy downpours in mountain ranges around.

Some 3,000 families from the adjoining Mompong, Linek and Kusiong areas in Datu Odin Sinsuat were displaced by a series of gunfights last month between two heavily-armed Moro groups reportedly squabbling for control of strategic areas in the three barangays.

Bangsamoro Regional Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr. told reporters on Friday that he is thankful to the Metrobank Foundation and the RMN Foundation for embarking on humanitarian missions in calamity and conflict-affected areas in the autonomous region.