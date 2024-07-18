Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes waters off Surigao del Sur

This is a screengrab of Phivolcs' visualization of the earthquake / seismic activity on July 18, 1:39 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the waters off Marihatag, Surigao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 1:39 p.m. Its epicenter was located 08.70°North, 126.81°East - 057 km South 78° East of Marihatag, Surigao Del Sur.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting aftershocks nor any damage from the quake.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.