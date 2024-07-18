^

Nation

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes waters off Surigao del Sur

Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 2:09pm
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes waters off Surigao del Sur
This is a screengrab of Phivolcs' visualization of the earthquake / seismic activity on July 18, 1:39 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the waters off Marihatag, Surigao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 1:39 p.m. Its epicenter was located 08.70°North, 126.81°East - 057 km South 78° East of Marihatag, Surigao Del Sur. 

Phivolcs said it was not expecting aftershocks nor any damage from the quake. 

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Phivolcs. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cavite City declares state of calamity due to massive fire

Cavite City declares state of calamity due to massive fire

22 hours ago
Cavite City declared a state of a calamity on Tuesday after homes of more than 900 families were destroyed in a massive ...
Nation
fbtw
Honey to Isko: Reconsider mayoral run

Honey to Isko: Reconsider mayoral run

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said yesterday she hopes her predecessor, Isko Moreno, would reconsider his plan to stage...
Nation
fbtw
Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Para&ntilde;aque

Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Parañaque

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The four foreign nationals are facing deportation following their arrest for charges of undesirability, according to the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Worker tagged in P1 million warehouse theft slain

Worker tagged in P1 million warehouse theft slain

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A manhunt is underway for those who shot dead a construction worker, who was linked to a P1-million warehouse theft, in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Super Lotto pot to hit P157 million

Super Lotto pot to hit P157 million

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is estimating the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot to reach P157 million by tonight’s...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fake government IDs seized in Cebu

Fake government IDs seized in Cebu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Hundreds of counterfeit taxpayer’s identification number and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. cards were seized in...
Nation
fbtw

Beached dolphin rescued in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 14 hours ago
A dolphin found near the shore of Bauan in Batangas was rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao del Sur under state of calamity

Maguindanao del Sur under state of calamity

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
The province of Maguindanao del Sur has been placed under a state of calamity after 17 of its 24 towns were devastated by...
Nation
fbtw
3 slain in South Cotabato encounter

3 slain in South Cotabato encounter

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Three alleged members of a private armed group were killed while a policeman was wounded following an encounter in Polomolok,...
Nation
fbtw

Holidays declared in several areas

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has declared holidays in several areas in the country to allow residents to participate in the commemoration of key local events.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with