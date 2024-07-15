Taiwan’s ‘Project Ligaya’ brings joy to 200 kids

Commissioner Chiang Fu Long of the Overseas Compatriot Affairs Commission leads the distribution of loot bags to children during the ‘Project Ligaya’ charitable event in Bustos, Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 200 children from five orphanages in Bulacan were treated to a unique experience and joy during the holding of Taiwan’s “Project Ligaya” in Bustos town.

The charitable event, held on July 6, was not only intended to spread love and charity, but also to promote Taiwanese culture and provide children with a unique experience.

The event was spearheaded by Shirleen Hsieh, a delegate to the 2024 International Youth Goodwill Ambassador of the Overseas Community Affairs Council.

It was co-organized by groups within the Taiwanese community in the Philippines, including the Taiwan Association Philippines, the Taiwanese Compatriot Association in the Philippines, the Taiwan Manufacturers Association of the Northern Philippines, the Taiwan–Philippines Educational Development Foundation and the Taiwan Association Philippines Youth Chapter.

The Valenzuela Host Lions Club and the Thick and Thin Agri-Product Inc. (Atlas Feeds) were also co-organizers of the event.

Children from Willing Hearts Orphanage Inc., Bethany House Sto. Nino Orphanage, Philippine Children’s Mission, Bahay at Yaman ni San Martin de Porres Inc. and Nazareth Home for Children were treated to a day filled with traditional Taiwanese activities.

The children learned how to make Taiwanese lanterns and enjoyed playing typical Taiwanese night market games. Taiwanese snacks were also served, allowing them to taste the famous treats that many look forward to when visiting Taiwan.

Traditional Taiwanese toys were introduced, sparking curiosity and excitement among the children.

The initiative aims to help Filipino children build a brighter future through the cross-cultural exchange.

Dustin Yang, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, stressed the importance of strengthening the Taiwan-Philippines relations. He expressed hope that the children could study or work in Taiwan when they grow up.

In a message read during the event, Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando expressed support and appreciation for Project: Ligaya.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office director Tomas Guno and Mayor Antonio Joseph Inton of Hermosa in Bataan attended the event.