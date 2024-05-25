^

Nation

8 more BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 5:55pm
8 more BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Norte
Brig. Gen. Michael Santos of the Army's 603rd Infantry Brigade (left) and the commander of the 57th Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. Guillermo Mabute, together facilitated Friday's surrender rite where eight gunmen renounced their membership with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Eight more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, experts in fabrication of powerful improvised explosive devices, surrendered to the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion on Friday and pledged allegiance to the government.

One of them is Omar Kusain, a henchman of BIFF leader Kagui Karialan, whose real name is Mohiden Animbang, killed along with 11 others in an encounter on April 21 with Army Scout Rangers and personnel of the 1st Brigade Combat Team in a secluded barangay in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao del Sur.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Saturday that Kusain and his companions, Karno Datukan, Weng Aliman, Jowie Buludan, Allan Lauriano, Aladin Duwang, Kie Basalan and Norsamin Abedin, agreed to avail of 6th ID’s reconciliation program for violent religious extremists through the intercession of officials of the 57th IB and the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

“We are also grateful to the local executives of different municipalities and the police units in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur for helping us secure their surrender,” Rille said.

The eight-member BIFF group, seven of them identified with the notorious Imam Bongos, who is wanted for 43 high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts, promised to thrive in peace in their hometowns during a symbolic surrender rite on Friday at the headquarters of the 57th IB in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, in the presence of officials from different local government units and traditional community leaders.

The event was preceded by their turn over to the 57th IB of four assault rifles, two launchers for 40 millimeter grenade projectiles, a 9 millimeter Uzi machine pistol, four gauge 12 shotguns and improvised explosive devices that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones.

Rillera said Lt. Col. Guillermo Mabute Jr. and Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commanders of the 57th IB and the 603rd Infantry Brigade, respectively, and the municipal governments of Upi and and South Upi in Maguindanao del Sur and Teduray tribal leaders in both areas cooperated in helping convince the eight BIFF members to return to the fold of law.

Units of 6th ID had secured the surrender of 713 BIFF and Dawlah Islamiya members from different towns in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur in the past 18 months, many of them reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of different government agencies.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman suspends Nueva Ecija governor

Ombudsman suspends Nueva Ecija governor

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of Nueva Ecija Gov. Aurelio Umali amid its investigation...
Nation
fbtw
NLEX, SLEX toll to increase anew

NLEX, SLEX toll to increase anew

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Motorists using the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) should be ready for another round of toll...
Nation
fbtw
Man using PNP chief&rsquo;s name in extortion nabbed

Man using PNP chief’s name in extortion nabbed

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
A man has been arrested for allegedly using the name of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil in extorting...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam below minimum operating level

Angat Dam below minimum operating level

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam has dropped to below its minimum operating level.
Nation
fbtw

PDEA warns vs ‘magic mushrooms’ 

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) yesterday cautioned the public against the use, sale and distribution of “magic mushrooms,” which are being promoted by social media influencers for their...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fires hit Pandacan, Sta. Mesa

Fires hit Pandacan, Sta. Mesa

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Fires broke out in Pandacan and Sta. Mesa in Manila on Thursday, leaving two people injured, at least 23 families homeless...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay court employee probed over P6 million bribe

Pasay court employee probed over P6 million bribe

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo yesterday directed Court Administrator Raul Villanueva to look into reports of a Pasay City...
Nation
fbtw
Female cop held for beating up girl, 15

Female cop held for beating up girl, 15

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A policewoman is under investigation after she and two other people reportedly kidnapped and beat up a 15-year-old girl, whom...
Nation
fbtw
Korean language center closed for illegal recruitment

Korean language center closed for illegal recruitment

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
A Korean language center engaged in illegal recruitment has ceased operations following its closure by the Department of Migrant...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with