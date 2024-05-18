^

51 nabbed in 2-day drug operations

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2024 | 12:00am
The NCRPO reported that over 12.6 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and 165 grams of marijuana valued at P85.8 million were confiscated in 31 operations in the region on Thursday and yesterday.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty-one people were arrested and nearly P86 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in Metro Manila during anti-narcotics operations conducted by the National Capital Region Police Office over two days.

The NCRPO reported that over 12.6 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and 165 grams of marijuana valued at P85.8 million were confiscated in 31 operations in the region on Thursday and yesterday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. earlier reported that they have seen an increase in the volume of illegal drugs confiscated and the number of people arrested since they began their intensified anti-narcotics operations.

“In the NCR, the arrests are pegged at around an average of 35 personalities a day. This number almost does not decrease,” Nartatez said.

“And regionwide, the volume of illegal drugs being confiscated has also increased,” he added.

