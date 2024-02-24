^

Bomb threat forces Batangas State University to hold classes virtually

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 5:34pm
Satellite image shows Batangas State University - Pablo Borbon Campus
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Students from a university in the province of Batangas were forced to evacuate after authorities received a recent bomb threat.

According to The LATHE, the official student publication of Batangas State University-Pablo Borbon Campus, all classes at the said institution will be conducted virtually to due a bomb threat investigation.

"Everyone is instructed to leave the university premises immediately," said the student publication while relaying the advice of the university's Office of the Chancellor this Saturday.

 

 

The Batangas Police Provincial Office later on cleared the BatStateU Pablo Borbon Constituent Campus from any threat this afternoon.

According to a certification released by BatStateU's disaster managers, the alleged bomb threat was received through a text message, prompting a careful investigation on the buildings around the campus in Batangas City.

"[It] was found out that there is no bomb or any imminent danger that could threaten the safety of the students, faculty members, workers and other staffs," said Batangas City police officer-in-charge Police Lt. Col. Shamgar Valdez.

"This further certifies that continous investigation is still on going for the identification and possible arrest of the sender of the malicious text message that caused anxiety, panic and fear to the constituents of the province of Batangas."

 

 

Prior to this incident, several government offices and schools based in Metro Manila, Bataan and Zambales were also subjected to various forms of bomb threats, prompting the Department of Justice to call for a probe by the National Bureau of Investigation.

BATANGAS STATE UNIVERSITY

BOMB THREAT
