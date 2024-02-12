Remulla orders NBI probe into bomb threat targeting gov’t offices

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe a bomb threat sent to government agencies and local government units.

An email sender, claiming to be Japanese lawyer Takahiro Karasawa from “Steadiness Law Office” and a bomb-maker, said that bombs would rock Philippine government offices on February 12 at approximately 3:34 p.m.

“There should be no place for pranks or spreading fear among our people. Let this be a warning to those behind this that we will not tolerate such acts and we will go after you with the full extent of the law,” Remulla said.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office, government agencies received bomb threats via email and text message. The targeted locations include:

Department of Science and Technology in Taguig City

Panghulo Elementary School in Malabon City

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) - Central Office in Quezon City

Insurance Commission in Manila City

Philippine Competition Commission

Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation

Pasig Elementary School

In a statement, the DENR confirmed receiving information about a possible bomb threat but, after investigation with the Philippine National Police, declared it a hoax.

“The DENR calls for vigilant sobriety and advises everyone to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” the agency said.

In September 2023, the same Takahiro Karasawa also sent a bomb threat to the management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, prompting an inter-agency investigation by the Department of Transportation.

Making or spreading false bomb threats is illegal under Presidential Decree 1727.

The decree states that anyone who threatens or spreads false bomb information via any communication method, intending to harm or intimidate others or damage property, faces up to five years of imprisonment, a fine of P40,000, or both. — with report from Ian Laqui