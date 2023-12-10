^

Nation

Appointment of women to sensitive BARMM posts hailed

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 4:18pm
Appointment of women to sensitive BARMM posts hailed
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Advocates of women empowerment and groups helping protect their rights were elated with the appointment of three from the sector to high positions in the Bangsamoro government.

The three appointees, the lawyers Sha Elijah Dumama Alba and Anna Tarhata Basman, and the longtime peace advocate Susana Salvador Anayatin, are members of the 80-seat regional parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim last week appointed Alba as head of the regional local government ministry, and Basman and Anayatin as regional attorney-general and director of the Office of Settler Communities, respectively.

Aileen Kesa Marie Hualde, executive director of the Women’s Organization of Rajah Mamalu Descendants, said on Sunday that she is thankful to Ebrahim for entrusting to Alba, Basman and Anayatin key positions in the regional government covering provinces where there is strong dominance, as a culture, by men in community affairs, governance and politics.

“We in our organization, composed of women from the ethnic Teduray community, are happy to see three very qualified women get to the helm of three big offices in BARMM,” Hualde said.

Lawyer Suharto Mastura Ambolodto, also a member of the regional parliament, said that the three appointees have good public service tract records and are known for being supportive of programs meant to foster cultural and religious solidarity among Muslims, Christians and non-Moro indigenous people, or IPs, in the autonomous region.

Anayatin, a devout Catholic, had served as chairperson of the Multi-Sector Advisory Board of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division for nine years. The group is helping 6th ID formulate plans and policies pertaining to its community service efforts and peacebuilding activities in parts of BARMM and in Region 12.

The Muslims Alba, a Maguindanaon, and Basman, who is of Maranaw descent, are both human rights lawyers and are popular for their cordiality with Christian communities.

“We hail their having been given vital positions in the regional government in concurrent capacities, them being members of the regional parliament too,” Ambolodto said.

A physician-ophthalmologist in the BARMM parliament, Kadil Sinolinding Jr., said there is Muslim, Christian and IP representation in their regional law making body and in agencies under their chief minister, Ebrahim, who is chairperson of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

"And that is so good in fostering peace and sustainable development in BARMM," Sinolinding, most known in the autonomous region as "the doctor in the parliament," said.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City on red alert as COVID-19 cases rise

Quezon City on red alert as COVID-19 cases rise

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday urged citizens to practice precautionary measures amid the rising number of COVID c...
Nation
fbtw
11,000 cops deployed for Christmas &ndash; NCRPO &nbsp;

11,000 cops deployed for Christmas – NCRPO  

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
More than 11,000 police officers have been deployed in Metro Manila as early as Dec. 1 to ensure a safe and orderly Christmas...
Nation
fbtw
DA starts holiday market visits

DA starts holiday market visits

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture started its market visits yesterday to ensure that the supply and prices of commodities are...
Nation
fbtw

2 alleged crime gang members fall

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Two men, alleged members of two different criminal gangs, were arrested in Quezon City on Friday, the Quezon City Police District said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Man held for fake documents

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A man was arrested for allegedly carrying forged documents in Quezon City on Dec. 1, the Quezon City Police District reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Lack of IRR stalls Sta. Ana heritage zone ordinance

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A councilor in Manila blamed the apparent lack of implementing rules and regulations for the failure to enforce an ordinance declaring Sta. Ana district as a heritage zone.
Nation
fbtw

27 Pinoy trafficking victims return home

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Twenty-seven overseas Filipino workers who were victims of human trafficking in Cambodia returned to the country on Friday, the Department of Migrant Workers said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

P.5 million reward up for info on village chief’s killers

18 hours ago
A reward of P500,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those behind the killing of the reelected village chief of Barangay Poblacion in this town on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
493 LGUs to get good governance award

493 LGUs to get good governance award

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
At least 493 local government units will be conferred the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance in recognition of their commitment...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with