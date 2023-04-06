DILG: More PNP execs in P6.7 billion shabu haul

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos yesterday claimed that more ranking police officials are linked to the P6.7-billion shabu haul last year.

Abalos said he is not convinced that M/Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. and nine others who were arrested last year were the only ones involved in the drug raid that resulted in the seizure of 990 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu on Oct. 8, 2022.

“I do not believe that Master Sergeant Mayo is the only one involved in this case. It is my personal opinion that there are a lot involved here,” Abalos said at a press briefing.

The head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said he has written to both PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. and National Police Commission vice chairman Alberto Bernardo, saying he was initially disappointed with the inconclusive reports following the drug seizure.

A special task force has been established to continue further investigations.

“What I’m telling you is I am not happy. In the pieces of evidence that I see, there are a lot of police involved here, of high rank. In the coming days, I will announce this, and heads will roll,” Abalos said.

He advised police officials to file their leaves or face suspension pending investigation of their drug links.

“We guarantee here that the evidence is reliable, unbiased,” Abalos said.

He said they want to get to the bottom of the drug haul, identify the mastermind and file proper charges.

Meanwhile, the PNP was mum on Abalos’ revelation as of yesterday afternoon.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the PNP said the 990 kilos of shabu were among the P19.96 billion worth of illegal drugs destroyed at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Barangay Aguado in Trece Martires City, Cavite last March 16.

The PNP said that Mayo has been dismissed from the service.

“The PNP has reiterated that it does not tolerate rogue cops involved in illegal drugs,” it said in a statement.

Azurin signed Mayo’s dismissal order, which was issued after he was found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.