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Cybersecurity body lifts ban on Discord

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has ordered the lifting of the ban on the online platform Discord.

In a press conference on Thursday, September 24, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda said the ban was lifted after "successful negotiations" with the platform.

"Inaalis na natin ang ban na ipinatupad ng ating pamahalaan simula kahapon sa online platform na Discord," he said.

(We are now lifting the ban that our government implemented yesterday on the online platform Discord.)

According to Aguda, Discord has outlined a commitment in response to the government's serious concerns regarding nihilistic violent extremism, grooming and other threats to online safety.

"Nakipag-ugnay po ang Discord sa atin sa DICT at CICC at nangakong magsasagawa sila immediately po ng mga hakbang upang higit na mapalakas ang proteksyon ng mga kabataan," he said.

(Discord reached out to us at the DICT and CICC, promising to take immediate steps to further strengthen child protection.)

The CICC, on September 22, issued an ultimatum to Discord and Reddit, another online platform, to establish Philippine offices within 24 hours so authorities could more effectively investigate and act on online harms tied to recent school shootings.

In the following days, internet service providers started blocking access to the online platform, which raised scrutiny from the public.

DISCORD

REDDIT

SCHOOL SHOOTING
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