Music producer caught in drug bust

MANILA, Philippines — A music producer and his companion were arrested in a sting in Pasig City on Thursday wherein police officers seized P149,260 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta, Eastern Police District director, said Israel Leynes, 32, popularly known as Twixx in the music industry, and his companion, a boy, were apprehended by anti-narcotics officers in Barangay San Miguel at around 9 p.m., Asueta said in a statement.

Police confiscated 21.95 grams of shabu from Leynes and his companion. Leynes is being held at the city police station’s custodial facility on charges of drug trafficking while the boy was turned over to social welfare and development officers.

Meanwhile, Warlita Paguirigan, the second most wanted alleged drug trafficker in Novaliches; Lorie Cescar; Catrina Celario and Hiede Miranda were arrested in a separate sting in Barangay San Bartolome, Quezon City at around 3 a.m. yesterday.

Police seized 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000 from the suspects, according to Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.