Cebu Pacific flights canceled on Saturday due to 'bad weather' â€” MIAA

Cebu Pacific flights canceled on Saturday due to 'bad weather' — MIAA

Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 10:38am
Scenes around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on August 8, 2021. Non-essential travel is suspended in and out of Metro Manila, after the government placed NCR under enhanced community quarantine for two weeks, from August 6 to 20, 2021 amid the threat of Delta coronavirus variant.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Two Cebu Pacific flights have been cancelled so far on Saturday due to inclement weather at the capital Manila, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

In a flight advisory on Facebook on Saturday morning, MIAA said the following flights were canceled "due to bad weather at destination":

  • 5J 116/117 Manila-Hongkong-Manila
  • 5J 272/273 Manila-Hongkong-Manila

MIAA operates the four passenger terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The state weather bureau said in its latest weather report that Tropical Storm Domeng (international name Aere) intensified but slowed down as it moved closer towards the northeastern Luzon.

In its 5 a.m update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that severe tropical storm "Chaba" which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, as well as the southwest monsoon, will continue bringing occasional winds over portions of Luzon and the western part of Visayas. — Angelica Y. Yang

