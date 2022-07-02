^

Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2022 | 12:00am
A sign warning motorists of Quezon City’s no contact apprehension policy is seen at the corner of Kamias Road and Kalayaan Avenue yesterday.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Following a nine-month dry run, the Quezon City government yesterday started the full implementation of the No Contact Apprehension Program (NCAP) for violators of traffic rules on major thoroughfares.

“With the NCAP in full gear, we expect motorists to be more careful and disciplined when plying our roads. We want to instill in them that no one is exempted when it comes to traffic rules and regulations,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“We are committed to ensure the safety of our constituents first. Hardheaded drivers are not allowed in QC. This system will prevent corruption and the spread of COVID-19. Motorists who do not violate traffic rules do not have to worry,” she added in a mix of English and Filipino.

According to the city government, the NCAP will utilize state-of-the-art cameras with artificial intelligence technology to capture, photograph and record the conduction stickers and plate numbers of vehicles in violation of traffic rules and regulations.

It will be implemented 24/7 on the following roads: Quirino Highway (Susano Road, Zabarte Road and Tandang Sora Ave-Sangandaan), E. Rodriguez (Tomas Morato, Gilmore, Hemady), Aurora Blvd. (Hemady, Gilmore, Broadway, 20th Street), West Ave (Baler), East Ave (BIR Rd.), Kamias (Kalayaan) and P. Tuazon (13th, 15th).

Motorists may verify if their vehicles have notices of violation at the nocontact.quezoncity.gov.ph site.

The city government said notices will be sent to vehicle owners within 14 days for Quezon City residents or more for non-residents through e-mail or a private courier.

Motorists who received a notice may pay the corresponding fine within 30 days from receipt online via the nocontact.quezoncity.gov.ph website, over the counter in select banks or cash payment at the city hall.

A monthly penalty of a five-percent surcharge will be imposed for those who fail to pay during the 30-day period.

Motorists who wish to contest their notices of violation may file an appeal with the Quezon City Traffic Adjudication Board within 10 days from receipt.

“Road safety is our priority. We expect that motorists will be disciplined and would follow traffic regulations with the help of NCAP,” said QC Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management head Dexter Cardenas.

Traffic enforcers will still apprehend and issue ordinance violation receipts to those who will violate traffic rules on roads not covered by the NCAP.

