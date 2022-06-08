SUV driver that ran over security guard yet to surrender to authorities

Screengrab shows 31-year-old security guard Christian Joseph Floralde directing traffic along Julio Vargas Avenue minutes before he is run over by a white SUV.

MANILA, Philippines — The driver behind the wheel of an SUV that was filmed running over a security guard twice without stopping has not yet turned up despite a show-cause order already issued by the Land Transportation Office, the Philippine National Police disclosed Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Renante Melitante, officer-in-charge of the intelligence and investigation division of LTO, to reporters. Melitante added that this prompted the LTO to issue another final show-cause order for the security breach directing him to appear before the office on Friday.

He added that if the suspect — who is already facing complaints of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s own victim — still does not show up, his license may be confiscated. "At the very highest degree, the gravity of the offense is revocation of his license," he said.

Police Col. Gauvin Unos, Mandaluyong City police chief, also told reporters that the unnamed driver has already been identified by local police, who have since filed the raps against him.

"What matters is the case gets to the fiscal's office for the preliminary investigation. We will be inviting the respondent to shed light on this case. But right now we're focusing on the victim first," he said in Filipino.

To recall, the viral dashcam footage uploaded on Facebook shows security guard Christian Joseph Floralde directing traffic along Julia Vargas Avenue and St. Francis Street when a white Toyota Rav 4 struck him, and instead of stopping, ran over Floralde again after the guard dropped to his knees.

The driver then sped away.

The 31-year-old security guard is still currently in the intensive care unit of the VRP Medical Center. Per reports, he sustained head injuries and fractures on his rib.