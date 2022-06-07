Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder â€” Mandaluyong PNP

Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder — Mandaluyong PNP

Screengrab shows 31-year-old security guard Christian Joseph Floralde directing traffic along Julio Vargas Avenue minutes before he is run over by a white SUV.

MANILA, Philippines — The driver behind the wheel of an SUV filmed running over a security guard twice may face frustrated murder and abandonment of one's own victim raps for his actions, the Philippine National Police in Mandaluyong City disclosed Tuesday.

Police Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, chief of Mandaluyong City police confirmed the development, per a report by CNN Philippines, adding that initial investigation showed reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries as an initial charge.

According to Unos, the guard in question survived the incident in the viral video that has since gone viral on social media. He is also still the nominal complainant duly represented by his brother.

The unnamed driver who has since been identified by authorities was directed to appear before the Land Transportation Office's Intelligence and Investigation Division on Tuesday, but was a no-show.

The LTO disclosed earlier that the suspect’s driver’s license was also suspended preventively for 90 days while the agency's investigation is ongoing.

To recall, the viral dashcam footage uploaded on Facebook shows security guard Christian Joseph Floralde directing traffic along Julio Vargas Avenue and St. Francis Street when a white Toyota Rav 4 struck him, and instead of stopping, running Floralde over after the guard dropped to his knees.

The driver then sped away.

The 31-year-old security guard is currently in the intensive care unit of the VRP Medical Center. Per reports, he sustained head injuries and fractures on his rib.