Metro Manilaâ€™s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 reproduction number in Metro Manila continues to increase, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

Based on DOH data, the COVID reproduction rate in the National Capital Region rose to 1.25 on May 23, up from 1.05 from May 13 to 19.

The DOH said the slight rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila is not yet a cause for alarm.

“While we have seen an increase in COVID infections, the virus transmission remains slow and has not caused a surge in hospital admissions,” the DOH said.

The health department reminded the public to continue following COVID protocols.