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Dinagat fisherfolk receive boats, gear to rebuild livelihood

Philstar.com
October 4, 2026 | 11:27am
Dinagat fisherfolk receive boats, gear to rebuild livelihood
The boats and fishing equipment are intended to help beneficiaries resume regular fishing activities, access fishing grounds, and strengthen the Dinagat Islands fisherfolk's capacity to support their families through fishing.
Contributed photos

SAN JOSE, Dinagat Islands – Fifty fisherfolk from the seven municipalities of Dinagat Islands received new boats, engines and fishing gear as the province marked its 20th founding anniversary with an Agri-Fishery Trade Fair last September 28.

The livelihood assistance, provided by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) in partnership with the provincial government, aims to help beneficiaries resume fishing activities and rebuild livelihood assets damaged by disasters.

DA-BFAR national director Elizer Salilig and Caraga regional director Omnia Olama joined local officials, farmers, fisherfolk, producers, and partner agencies during the opening of the trade fair at the Capitol Grounds.

The activity also provided a venue for showcasing locally produced agricultural and fishery products and strengthening partnerships supporting the province's food security and livelihood development.

Provincial agriculturist Rico Galinato welcomed participants and partner institutions, recognizing their continued support for the province's agriculture and fisheries sectors.

In his message, Salilig recognized the provincial government's continued support for agriculture and fisheries, particularly its efforts to provide a venue where farmers and fisherfolk can raise concerns and connect with government assistance.

He said local government initiatives are important in ensuring that the concerns of farmers and fisherfolk are identified and addressed through appropriate government programs.

Provincial Gov. Nilo Demerey, meanwhile, formally opened the trade fair and underscored the importance of agriculture and fisheries in the province’s development.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, DA-BFAR and the provincial government led the turnover of 50 fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats equipped with engines and complete fishing gear.

The assistance consists of 39 units measuring 32 feet, valued at Php 92,063 each, and 11 units measuring 27 feet, valued at P84,185 each, for a total assistance amount of P4.5 million.

The beneficiaries came from all seven municipalities: 10 from San Jose, 24 from Libjo, one from Dinagat, one from Tubajon, one from Loreto, six from Cagdianao, and seven from Basilisa.

The boats and fishing equipment are intended to help beneficiaries resume regular fishing activities, access fishing grounds, and strengthen their capacity to support their families through fishing.

The assistance comes as many fisherfolk continue to rebuild livelihoods affected by Typhoon Odette, which struck Dinagat Islands in 2021 and damaged boats, fishing gear, homes and other livelihood assets across affected communities.

For fisherfolk who lost essential fishing equipment during the disaster, the provision of new boats and gear offers a means to restore their fishing operations and gradually recover livelihood assets lost during the typhoon. (Contributed story)

BFAR

DINAGAT ISLANDS
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