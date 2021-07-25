



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rains from habagat seen to persist on Sunday â€” PAGASA
People brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021. Typhoon Fabian (international name Cempaka) enhanced southwest monsoon that brought heavy rain for almost a week since Monday.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Rains from habagat seen to persist on Sunday — PAGASA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 10:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State weather forecasters on Sunday said many parts of the country continue to see rains, while the Ipo Dam would begin releasing water by noon due to heavy rainfall from the habagat. 



PAGASA raised its yellow warning which means flooding is possible in flood-prone areas of Zambales in its municipalities of San Antonio, Subic, Olongapo, Castillejos, and San Marcelino, as well as in Bataan and Pampanga. 



These areas, meanwhile, remain experiencing light to moderate with occasional heavy rains: 



    
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Rizal (San Mateo, Rodriguez, Binangonan, Cardona)
    • 
	
  • Laguna (San Pedro, Binan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, Calamba)
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Antonio, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, Licab, San Isidro, Gapan) 
    • 
	
  • Batangas (Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Balayan, Tuy, Calaca, Lemery, Laurel, Talisay) 
    • 
	
  • Quezon Province (General Nakar)
    • 
	
  • rest of Zambales
    • 




The agency said this weather condition would persist within three hours. 



It advised the public and disaster response offices to continue monitoring the developments. 



PAGASA in a separate advisory said moderate to occasional heavy rains are also being felt over portions of: 



    
	
  • Benguet (Itogon)
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, Narvacan, San Idelfonso, San Juan, Santo Domingo) 
    • 
	
  • La Union (Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Caba, San Fernando City, San Gabriel, San Juan, Santol, Sudipen) 
    • 




Light to moderate rains, meanwhile, will affect these areas in the next hour:



    
	
  • Benguet (Atok, Kapangan, Sablan, Tublay)
    • 




Early this morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that three people had been killed from strong rains brought by the southwest monsoon or the habagat. 



Some 44,563 individuals are staying in 81 evacuation sites across the country. 



Ipo Dam to begin releasing water



Heavy rainfall still from the Habagat has pushed the water level at Ipo Dam to 100.56 meters as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.



As a result, the dam management said it would begin releasing water by noon, with an approximate initial discharge of 38 cubic meters per second. 



"Residents living along the low-lying areas and those near the river bank of Angat River from Norzagaray,  Angat, San Rafael, Bustos, Baliuag, Pulilan, Plaridel, and Hagonoy, are advised to be alert for possible increase in the water level downstream," it said. 


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HABAGAT
                                                      IPO DAM
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOTr, LTO defend private motor vehicle inspection centers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 July 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Despite renewed criticism, the Department of Transportation  and Land Transportation Office  said they are standing firm in supporting the operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers to do roadworthiness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati employee nabbed for extortion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A member of the Makati City government’s public safety department was arrested on Thursday after trying to extort at least P200,000 from the owners of two bars that the city government previously shut dow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 5 gunrunners slain in Pampanga
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five suspected gunrunners were killed in an alleged shootout with policemen in Barangay Nueva Victoria in Mexico, Pampanga on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu, Lapu-Lapu COVID-19 cases rise — OCTA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More COVID-19 cases were recorded in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu in the past week, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P136 million shabu seized in Cavite
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Twenty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P136 million were seized in a drug bust in Bacoor, Cavite yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Taal Volcano&rsquo;s alert level lowered to 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taal Volcano’s alert level lowered to 2


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has lowered Taal Volcano’s alert status, citing its decreased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagle back in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagle back in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Manila archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is back in the country after four months at the Vatican.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10 areas in Manila impassable due to flood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10 areas in Manila impassable due to flood


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 10 areas in Manila were rendered impassable to light vehicles yesterday due to floods following three days of heavy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine card, negative COVID-19 test required for SONA attendees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine card, negative COVID-19 test required for SONA attendees


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers and government officials will have to present their completed vaccination cards and negative reverse transcription-polymerase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cousins, brods nabbed in drug den
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cousins, brods nabbed in drug den


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two cousins and two brothers were arrested in a suspected drug den in Caloocan on Friday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with