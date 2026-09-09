Ben&Ben to release 1st anthology album 'Nine'

Ben&Ben on the set of their "Duyan" music video.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben will release its first-ever anthology album "Nine," aptly marking the group's ninth year, which is its last as a nine-member ensemble.

Last December, drummer Jam Villanueva announced that 2026 would be her last year with Ben&Ben. Since then, the band has gone on a string of performances honoring the percussionsist and releasing "reimagined" versions of songs "Leaves," "Autumn," and "Lifetime."

Ben&Ben then revealed on September 9 — 9/9 — that it would be releasing anthology album "Nine" on September 24.

The album release will be just over a week before the band's "Saranggola" concert on October 2 at the Araneta Coliseum, which will serve as Villanueva's final show.

"Nine" is expected to feature the band's greatest hits across its three albums — "Limasawa Street," "Pebble House, Vol: Kuwaderno," and "The Traveller Across Dimensions" — and the eponymous debut extended play from when it was just twins Paolo and Miguel Guico performing.

Their 2016 release featured early hits "Ride Home," "Kathang Isip," the original "Leaves," and "Susi," which later featured on "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral."

In 2017, the brothers were joined by Villanueva, Poch Barretto, Keifer Cabugao, Patricia Lasaten, Toni Muñoz, Andrew de Pano, and Agnes Reoma, producing the likes of "Maybe the Night," "Sunrise," and "Branches."

Debut album "Limasawa Street" carried the 2019 singles "Pagtingin," "Araw-Araw," and "Mitsa (Salamat)," which Ben&Ben followed up with "Masyado Pang Maaga," "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay," "Doors," "Di Ka Sayang," and the original "Lifetime."

During the pandemic, the band produced and released "Pebble House, Vol: Kuwaderno," which carried "Upuan" and "Magpahinga."

The sophomore album also featured a number of collaborations: "Kapangyarihan" with SB19, "Pasalubong" with Moira Dela Torre, "Swimming Pool" with Chito Miranda, "Sabel" with KZ Tandingan, "Sugat" with Munimuni, and "Lunod" with Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos.

Singles "Paninindigan Kita," "The Ones We Once Loved," and "Langyang Pag-ibig" paved the way for "The Traveller Across Dimensions," which also carried the songs "Could Be Something," "Triumph," and "New Dimensions."

Apart from the "reimagined" releases, Ben&Ben's latest songs are "Saranggola," "Duyan," "Baybayin," and the Tilly Birds collaboration, "Heaven."

RELATED: Xonara, Cloud 7 among performers at 11th PPOP Music Awards