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Music

Xonara, Cloud 7 among performers at 11th PPOP Music Awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 3:40pm
Xonara, Cloud 7 among performers at 11th PPOP Music Awards
XONARA members Eurekah, Ella, Dominique, Tin, Megumi, Lei and Namie make their stage debut at the Aurora Music Festival Clark 2026.
Photos from the XONARA’s Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ P-pop scene is set to take center stage as the 11th PPOP Music Awards brings together established and emerging Filipino acts at the Araneta Coliseum on October 18.

The annual awards ceremony will feature performances from Xonara, X8, Hazel Faith, Calista, Bilib, Neo, 6ENSE, Cloud 7, One South, Nova and SYNC.

The lineup reflects the growing number of P-pop acts making their mark in the local music industry, with artists from different backgrounds exploring various sounds and styles while reaching wider audiences.

The awards show will also feature performers from outside Metro Manila during its pre-show segment.

Kittrix will represent Luzon, while Belamour and Leeyan will carry the banner for the Visayas. VRAJA, meanwhile, will represent Mindanao.

The participation of artists from different regions is part of the awards’ effort to highlight Filipino musical talent beyond the capital.

This year’s edition carries the theme “Music and Wellness,” focusing on music’s role in bringing people together and contributing to emotional and personal well-being.

The 11th PPOP Music Awards is produced by Noble Life International as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

RELATED: XONARA feels pressured as 1Z Entertainment’s first girl group  

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