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BOC seizes P366.65-M marijuana from yacht repaired at Subic port

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 10:43am
BOC seizes P366.65-M marijuana from yacht repaired at Subic port
Operatives conduct further inspection of a distressed yacht crewed by Thai and Malaysian nationals where more than P366 million worth of high-grade marijuana were recovered in the last four days.
BOC-Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Saturday, September 5, that authorities have recovered a total of P366.65 million worth of high-grade marijuana or “kush” from a distressed yacht that was brought to Subic Bay for repairs.

The BOC in the Port of Subic, along with partner law enforcement agencies, first discovered a total of 98.33 kilos of marijuana in the vessel on Wednesday, September 2.

On Saturday, September 5, further inspection and stripping of the yacht yielded an additional 123.91 kilos of marijuana contained in 109 packages, BOC-Subic said.

Authorities estimated the first batch of recovered contraband as having a street price of P162.2 million.  With the second batch of marijuana valued at P204.44 million, the total haul now reached P366.65 million.

Subic District Collector Geniefelle Lagmay said his office initially searched the vessel on September 2 after getting “derogatory information” about a distressed sailing yacht that sought repairs at the Subic Bay Yacht Club (SBYC).

The vessel, crewed by four Thai and Malaysian nationals, was reported to be sailing originally from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia to Taiwan but encountered engine trouble at sea and sent out a distress call.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), whose law enforcement operatives were involved in the investigation, said the yacht was brought to Subic for repairs on August 28 with four crewmen on board.

However, repairmen found plastic bags suspected to be containing contraband in a compartment in the engine room, prompting them to report the matter to SBYC management, the SBMA said.

On Wednesday, September 2, a joint task force from the BOC, SBMA, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and police units from Zambales and Olongapo City executed a BOC mission order and found a total of 98.33 kilos of marijuana in the distressed vessel.

Further inspection and stripping operations on Saturday resulted in the recovery of an additional 123.91 kilos of marijuana.

The Subic-BOC said it will conduct further investigation of the case in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to ferret out information about the owners and recipients of the seized contraband and establish any link to local and international drug syndicates. 

“This additional discovery shows that our work does not stop with the initial apprehension,” said BOC-Subic District Collector Geniefelle Lagmay. “We will continue to thoroughly examine and strip vessels when necessary to ensure that every possible hiding place is checked.”

The SBMA said the recovered marijuana has been turned over to the PDEA for proper custody and disposition, while the Olongapo City Police Office, supported by local intelligence units, is conducting a search to locate the crew members of the distressed yacht.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS

DRUG TRAFFICKING
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