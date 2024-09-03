Adele announces indefinite hiatus after Las Vegas residency

MANILA, Philippines — British award-winning singer Adele will go on an indefinite hiatus from music after finishing her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

The two-time Album of the Year Grammy winner was wrapping up her "Adele in Munich" shows in Germany when she made the announcement.

"I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," Adele said onstage.

The singer began her two-year "Weekends with Adele" residency in Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last November 2022 after production delays.

The concert's final shows are set for the weekend of October 25 and 26 until November 22 and 23 of this year.

Last July, Adele mentioned she planned to take "a big break" to pursue other creative things, with no new music planned.

Her last album "30" was released in 2021, carrying the single "Easy On Me" and was also nominated for Album of the Year.

During her Munich shows, Adele confirmed her engagement to American sports agent Rich Paul after three years of dating.

