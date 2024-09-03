Star Magic warns legal action vs deepfake videos of BINI

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic on Monday, September 2 released a statement saying it will take legal action against individuals who have been spreading deepfake photos and videos of BINI on social media.

The management's statement came after Blooms or BINI fans rallied online to protect the "Nation's Girl Group" against malicious acts.

"It has come to our attention that there are malicious, edited deepfake photos and videos of BINI members circulating on social media," Star Magic wrote.

"We strongly condemn these harmful acts. Our team has already taken action to remove some of these accounts. We are working with the proper government agencies and authorities to identify the individuals behind these acts and pursue legal action," it added.

Star Magic said that the safety and well-being of BINI remain their top priority.

"We will continue to monitor and take all necessary measures against any form of exploitation or harassment," it said.

Meanwhile, Star Music announced that tickets for the third day of BINI's concert at Araneta Coliseum have sold out.

The tickets were sold out within just two hours.

