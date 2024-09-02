Sold Out: Day 3 of BINI's Araneta concert vanish within 2 hours

BINI performs at their sold-out BINIverse concert in New Frontier Theater on June 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Star Music announced yesterday that tickets for the third day of BINI's concert at Araneta Coliseum have sold out.

The tickets were sold out within just two hours.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support! See you on November 16, 17, and 18!" Star Music wrote.

"Look forward to the grandest 3-day event of the Nation’s Girl Group @bini_ph only at @thebigdome!" they added.

THAT FAST?! ????

#GrandBINIverse DAY 3: OFFICIALLY SOLDOUT IN LESS THAN 2 HOURS! ????



Before the latest show was announced, tickets for BINI's "Grand BINIverse" two-day concerts were sold out in under three hours.

Fans have snapped up all "Grand BINIverse" tickets for both concert dates after the pre-selling session for exclusive members of the BINI fansite.

Tickets to the BINI Wand Lucky 88 members, who had an earlier pre-selling session the day before, were also completely sold.

The P-pop group was at an event when news of the tickets selling out reached them. The girls were shocked and in disbelief upon hearing about it.

Many fans celebrated the announcement, though there were those who lamented not being able to purchase tickets, especially since some of them camped outside the Araneta Coliseum ticketing booth in hopes of securing tickets before they were all reserved.

