LIST: BINI’s Araneta Coliseum concert 2024 ticket prices

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 4:06pm
P-pop girl group BINI appears on an episode of the Chinese surival show 'Show It All.'
BINI via X

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s Star Music released the ticket prices for the "Nation's Girl Group" BINI’s "Grand BINIverse" concert happening on November 16 and 17.

In a social media post, Star Music announced that the tickets will be on sale starting August 29. 

Tickets are priced as:

  • VIP Standing – P11,195
  • Patron A – P9,499
  • Patron B – P7,364
  • Lower Box – P5,230
  • Upper Box – P2,658
  • General Admission – P1,387

For an additional P1,387, VIP and Patron ticket holders can avail of sound check access.

Originally scheduled on October 4, BINI moved the concert in November because fans are worried for their health due to hectic schedule. 

The group is currently touring in Canada after their appearance in KCON in Los Angeles, USA.

