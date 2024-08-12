LIST: BINI’s Araneta Coliseum concert 2024 ticket prices
MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s Star Music released the ticket prices for the "Nation's Girl Group" BINI’s "Grand BINIverse" concert happening on November 16 and 17.
In a social media post, Star Music announced that the tickets will be on sale starting August 29.
Tickets are priced as:
- VIP Standing – P11,195
- Patron A – P9,499
- Patron B – P7,364
- Lower Box – P5,230
- Upper Box – P2,658
- General Admission – P1,387
#BINI : BL?M! Mark these dates because ticket selling for the Grand #BINIverse at the Araneta Coliseum is finally happening!— BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) August 11, 2024
August 29, 30, and 31, 2024 are the dates you've all been waiting for!
Watch out for the perks that come with VIP, Patron, and Lower box tickets! pic.twitter.com/ZGf6lqqllX
For an additional P1,387, VIP and Patron ticket holders can avail of sound check access.
Originally scheduled on October 4, BINI moved the concert in November because fans are worried for their health due to hectic schedule.
The group is currently touring in Canada after their appearance in KCON in Los Angeles, USA.
