Grand BINIverse moved to November: BINI performs at KCON LA 2024 minus Jhoanna

MANILA, Philippines — BINI drew cheers as they performed their recently released single "Cherry On Top" at KCON LA 2024 in Los Angeles, California in the United States.

Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Sheena, Gwen, Colet and Mikha took the stage of Crypto.com Arena and performed their newly released single. After singing and dancing, they introduced themselves and said that their leader, Jhoanna, could not join them in Los Angeles.

ABS-CBN released a statement earlier today announcing that Jhoanna could not join her fellow BINI members due to "unanticipated health issues."

"Rest assured that she is being monitored closely and recovering well," the group's management said in a statement.

A few days prior to BINI's successful participation at KCON LA 2024, some of their fans trended the hashtag #PostponeGrandBiniVerse. Many of them noted how the members needed rest from their jampacked busy schedule that consists of shows, tours and concerts.

These include their three-day concert in the New Frontier Theater last June.

BINI announced yesterday that its first concert in the Araneta Coliseum has been moved. Originally slated to be staged on October 4, the Grand BINIVerse will now be a two-night affair on November 16 and 17 in the Araneta Coliseum.

Other details regarding the moved concert are yet to be announced.

