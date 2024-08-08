'Di ba broken siya?': Fan wants to comfort Rico Blanco at Acer Day 2024

MANILA, Philippines — A fan at the recent Acer Day 2024 concert wanted to comfort Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rockstar Rico Blanco.

While Rico was preparing for his set, host Luis Manzano interviewed a fan of Rico in the audience.

When asked for a message for Rico, the girl said she wanted to hug him.

"Gusto ko sanang sabihin na mayakap ko siya. Kasi 'di ba broken siya kay Maris?" the fan said, bursting cheers from the crowd.

Luis quickly said that he has no hand in what the audience member just said.

"Wala ako do'n ha. Malinaw na malinaw, Marites ka," Luis said.

"Mapapahamak ako. Kaibigan ko 'yung tao na 'yon," he added.

Rico then performed his hit songs "Antukin," "Umaaraw Umuulan," "Your Universe," "Kisapmata" and "You'll Be Safe Here."

Apart from Rico, performers at Acer Day 2024 included SB19, G22, Sandara Park, Ebe Dancel, TJ Monterde and Cup of Joe.

