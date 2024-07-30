^

Rico Blanco thanks ex Maris Racal for being part of 'Kisapmata' new version

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 9:38am
Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco on the red carpet of the 35th Awit Awards
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rockstar Rico Blanco acknowledged ex-girlfriend Maris Racal for being part of his new version of "Kisapmata."

In his YouTube channel, Rico released the new song's version, thanking Maris for being part of it. 

"Special Thanks: Mark Escueta (Guitar Amp) Maris Racal (Telecaster) Marco Bachini (Acoustic Guitar) Zild Benitez (12-string Guitar)," part of the video's description read.

"Kisapmata" is Rico’s second release from an upcoming album containing solo artist versions of his most beloved creations. 

Earlier this month, Maris announced that she and Rico called it quits. 

"Rico and I are over," a tearful Maris said. "It's fresh, it's been [a] few weeks... loneliest, emptiest weeks I've ever experienced in my life."

"Wala akong short answer for it. Hindi ko rin siya malabas ng isang statement lang kasi hindi gan'un kadali, sobrang hirap niya na situation," Maris continued. "Rico and I, our universe was so beautiful, so full of love, laughter, music, spontaneity, everything." — Video from Rico Blanco's YouTube channel

RELATED'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

MARIS RACAL

RICO BLANCO
