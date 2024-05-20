'Hello, Love, Again' writers, director tease sequel plot, ocular in Canada

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards with 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' writers Crystal San Miguel and Carmi Raymundo (first and second from left) and director Cathy Garcia-Sampana (extreme right) at the announcement of its sequel 'Hello, Love, Again' held on May 19, 2024 in ABS-CBN.

MANILA, Philippines — Director Cathy Garcia-Sampana said they already did an immersion and interviewed Filipinos and non-Filipinos in Canada where the Kathryn Bernardo-Alden Richards reunion movie "Hello, Love, Again" will be shot.

Yesterday, the long-rumored sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit was confirmed by online news site Deadline, and later that day, during a special announcement event held in ABS-CBN.

Both lead stars Kathryn and Alden said the story of the upcoming sequel to "Hello, Love, Goodbye" (HLG) is "familiar but different," a remark echoed by the film's writer Carmi Raymundo.

"A lot of changes, kasi five years, from 2019 nu'ng natapos 'yung HLG, sakto ang daming nangyari sa mundo after. Nu'ng lumipad si Joy papuntang Canada, nagkaroon ng pandemic, nag-shutdown ang mundo. So, ang daming nabago," Raymundo said, adding that these global events had to be written on the sequel.

Another writer, Crystal San Miguel, teased about the changing dynamics between the lead characters, Ethan and Joy, since five years have passed since they decided to part ways in Hong Kong.

"Dahil nabago 'yung mundo, for sure, nabago rin 'yung characters, 'yung mga pinagdaanan nila, and siyempre 'yung pinakamalaking tanong: nagbago ba 'yung love that they have for each other?" San Miguel said.

Apart from the continuation of the love story of the two central characters, the sequel will also shed light into the plight and lives of overseas Filipino workers or Filipinos in Canada, just like how the 2019 film featured Filipinos in Hong Kong.

"This is about Filipino workers working and living abroad. Sabi namin, may iba palang kwento 'pag lumipat ka na ng ibang bansa. Ibang-iba sa Canada, which excites me kasi alam ko at least may bago kaming ikwe-kwento," said the director.

Raymundo also revealed a fun trivia about the movie, which she said was actually five years in the making.

She recalled a conversation with one of their producers about the souvenir watches that were used as props in the 2019 film. Raymundo said their producer asked them to keep the said props because she had a gut feeling that their movie will have a sequel.

"Sabi ni Ms. Cel, tago n'yo 'yun. 'Wag niyo iwawala kasi magkaka-part 2 ito. So noon pa lang, meron nang feeling talaga na mangyayari. May gut feeling na 'yun. Tapos sabi niya sa akin, magsulat ka ngayon pa lang. So five years in the making," the writer shared.

"Hello, Love, Again" is the first-ever film collaboration between GMA Pictures and Star Cinema. It is scheduled to hit Philippine theaters on November 13.

RELATED: 'Dreams do come true': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on reunion movie 'Hello, Love, Again'