Versace’s legacy of art, rock and sexuality in fashion is now in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Donatella Versace expounds on the codes founded on art, rock and sexuality infused into contemporary fashion by his brother Gianni with a ’90s grunge lens for the Versace fall/winter collection that you can now explore in the new Versace store in Solaire.

Yes, Versace is now in the Philippines. Brought in by Noble House, the company behind multi-brand concept store Distinqt that houses Versace’s diffusion line Versus, the marbled 170-square-meter boutique features current season women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories. Gianni’s seminal prints, from the Barocco to Tresor de la Mer, live on in Donatella’s protest against perfection this season.

Also in the store are pieces from the house’s iconic collections, the Virtus and Icon, recognizable for their golden V insignia and Medusa head, respectively. The store will carry the newest drops from the brand according to the Milan fashion calendar. Good news for Versace guys: 60 percent of the offerings are for men.

Versace is both iconic heritage brand and millennial and Gen Z favorite, inspiring hits by hiphop group Migos and R&B singer/songwriter Bruno Mars. Recently acquired by American designer Michael Kors’ Capri Holdings Limited, you can see more forward-looking expansion in the accessories department.

A new member in the sneaker family is the Squalo, a new silhouette that references the anatomy of the great white shark which debuted on the men’s fall/winter runway but it’s totally unisex. The sharp lines of the outsole follow the form of the animal’s teeth. Leather details feature signature Versace top-stitching. The Versace logo is embroidered on the tongue. Another house code, Medusa, is hidden in the outsole.

* * *

In the Philippines, Versace is in The Shoppes Solaire.