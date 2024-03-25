Worry-free cruising: Holy Week travels with SM Supermalls’ 50 EV charging stations

Make stops up on your northbound and southbound travel routes at these Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) at SM malls.

MANILA, Philippines — As the Holy Week approaches, many Filipinos are gearing up for a well-deserved break, seeking the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re planning a road trip up north or a leisurely drive down south, you can #ReChargeWithSM through an extensive network of free Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) at 50 SM malls around the Philippines, ensuring your journey is smooth, convenient and eco-friendly.

Before setting off on your Holy Week adventure, drive worry-free as SM Supermalls’ EVCS remain open to serve you, with the exception of The Podium from Maundy Thursday and Good Friday (March 28-29) and SM City Manila, SM San Fernando Downtown and SM San Pedro on Good Friday (March 29).

#ReChargeWithSM and enjoy your Luzon road trip worry-free at SM Supermalls.

Now, let’s start your #EVTravelsWithSM with scenic routes and exciting destinations for your Holy Week getaway:

Bataan – Dive into history and nature

Embark on a historical journey to Bataan, where remnants of World War II stand alongside stunning natural landscapes. Don’t forget to power up before exiting Metro Manila in various EVCS at SM malls, with SM North EDSA and SM Grand Central as your closest stops before hitting NLEX.

Before leaving, don’t forget to grab some delicious Bataan peanuts or local handicrafts, such as woven baskets or wooden carvings, as pasalubong options for your loved ones back home. With SM Supermalls’ EVCS branches scattered along the way, including SM Clark and SM Olongapo Downtown, you can recharge your vehicle worry-free while immersing yourself in Bataan’s rich history and scenic beauty.

Subic – Thrills and tranquility by the sea

For those craving seaside adventures, Subic offers a perfect blend of thrills and tranquility. Kickstart your journey with a recharge at SM malls in Metro Manila before heading towards Subic. Recharge your vehicle at SM Clark or SM Olongapo Central.

With SM Supermalls’ head to open outlet stores or grab intricately designed shell crafts as pasalubong for your friends and family. EVCS branches strategically located, including SM Olongapo Downtown, you can enjoy uninterrupted adventures in Subic without worrying about your EV’s battery life.

Baguio – Cool mountain escapes

Escape the summer heat and head to Baguio, the Philippines’ summer capital, for a refreshing mountain getaway. Begin your journey from Metro Manila and make a pit stop at SM North EDSA to charge up your EV. Enroute to Baguio, take in the breathtaking views along Kennon Road or Marcos Highway and recharge your vehicle at SM Baguio or other SM Supermalls’ EVCS branches like SM Tarlac and SM Urdaneta Central.

With numerous charging options available, including SM Baguio, you can view Baguio’s attractions such as Burnham Park and Mines View Park with peace of mind from SM’s Sky Terrace. Before heading home, don’t forget to pick up some fresh strawberries or intricately woven Igorot blankets as pasalubong treats, too!

Tuguegarao – Culinary delights and cultural treasures

Immerse yourself in the culinary delights and cultural treasures of Tuguegarao, the capital of Cagayan province. Begin your journey from Metro Manila and charge your EV at SM North EDSA before hitting the road. From a stop at SM Clark, recharge your vehicle at SM Cabanatuan or SM Tuguegarao Downtown.

Stock up on delicious Tuguegarao longanisa or pancit batil patung to bring home. With SM Supermalls’ EVCS branches ensuring reliable charging solutions, you can indulge in Tuguegarao’s local cuisine and heritage sites without any worries.

La Union – Surf, sand and sunsets

Experience the laid-back vibe of La Union, known for its surf-worthy waves, golden beaches and breathtaking sunsets. Kick off your journey from Metro Manila and recharge your EV at SM North EDSA before heading towards La Union to ride the waves and get some locally brewed craft beer or handmade woven accessories.

As you drive along the scenic coastal roads, recharge your vehicle at SM Tarlac or SM Urdaneta Central. With SM Supermalls’ EVCS branches conveniently located, including SM Baguio, you can enjoy endless hours of surfing, beach hopping and sunset watching in La Union.

Tagaytay – A taste of cool breezes and scenic views

Escape the city heat and head to Tagaytay, where cool breezes and scenic views await. Start your journey from Metro Manila and charge your EV at SM Mall of Asia or SM Sta. Rosa before hitting the road.

As you ascend the winding roads to Tagaytay, enjoy panoramic views of Taal Volcano and recharge your vehicle at SM Sta. Rosa if needed. Don’t forget to make more happy memories at Skyranch Tagaytay and pick up some freshly baked goodies such as the famous Tagaytay buko pie or local delicacies like tawilis (freshwater fish) before heading home.

With SM Supermalls’ EVCS branches ensuring convenience, you can savor the cool mountain air and indulge in Tagaytay’s delectable cuisine without worrying about your EV’s battery life.

Laguna – Nature’s haven and cultural gems

Explore the natural wonders and cultural gems of Laguna, a province teeming with beauty and history. Begin your journey from Metro Manila and charge your EV at SM Mall of Asia or SM BF Parañaque before setting off.

Along the way, immerse yourself in nature at Pagsanjan Falls or discover the artistic heritage of Pila town. Make sure to pick up some local delicacies such as espasol (rice cake), and artisanal crafts like pottery or wood carvings as pasalubong gifts for your family and friends.

Recharge your vehicle at SM San Pedro if needed, and continue your exploration of Laguna’s wonders with ease, knowing that SM Supermalls’ EVCS branches are there to support your journey.

Batangas – Beach bliss and underwater adventures

Embark on a beach getaway to Batangas, where pristine shores and vibrant marine life await. Start your journey from Metro Manila and charge your EV at SM Mall of Asia or SM BF Parañaque before heading south. Recharge your vehicle at SM Lipa if needed, and continue your beach bliss knowing that SM Supermalls' EVCS branches are there to power your adventure.

Legazpi – Majestic volcanoes and pristine beaches

Discover the majesty of Mayon Volcano and the flavors of Bicolandia in Legazpi, a city steeped in natural beauty and culinary tradition. Begin your journey from Metro Manila and charge your EV at SM Mall of Asia before embarking on the scenic drive to Legazpi.

Along the way, marvel at the picturesque landscapes of Sorsogon or the pristine beaches of Caramoan. Recharge your vehicle at SM Legazpi and explore the wonders of Legazpi, from the fiery beauty of Mayon Volcano to the spicy delights of Bicol Express.

Grab some pili nuts or laing (taro leaves cooked in coconut milk) and souvenir items like miniature Mayon Volcano figurines or intricately woven abaca products before driving home!

Cruising into Holy Week with SM Supermalls EV Charging Stations

As you embark on your Holy Week adventure, let SM Supermalls’ extensive network of EV Charging Stations guide your way. Vacationers in the Visayas and Mindanao can also recharge at SM Cebu, SM Cagayan de Oro Downtown and SM Cagayan de Oro Uptown and SM Lanang in Davao.

With free charging services in strategically located branches nationwide, you can pack your bags, hit the road and make unforgettable memories this Holy Week with SM Supermalls.