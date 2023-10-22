How this solar power farm helps the Aeta community in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — A solar power plant in Subic has been helping the Aeta community in Mount Santa Rita, Subic.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the recent Central Luzon Sustainable Tourism Summit, Jobin-SQM Inc. senior safety officer Arman Zingapan said that the Aeta community benefited from the income and jobs generated by the power plant.

“Aside from 'yung mismong work for them na na-create ng ating planta, may share sila sa bawat kita namin dito. May revenue din sila. Kung makikita lang sana 'yung MOA (memorandum of agreement) kaso confidential. Pero percentage po ng income ng planta ay napupunta sa kanila,” he said.

“Aside from that, 'yung pledges ng company in case of emergency, in terms of festivity nila, may part 'yung aming planta non,” he added.

Zingapan also said that they allowed the community to use their ambulance and firetruck if there’s an emergency.



“Pwede rin po nilang gamitin 'yung ambulance namin. Tinatawagan din po nila kami and we responded for several times na. From buntis, sakit, aksidente, rume-responde din tayo,” he said.

“We also have our firetruck. Nong nagkaraaon po ng COVID, naglagay po kami ng disinfectant sa tangke. Buong kalsada ng community, nag-disinfect kami,” he added.

Sustainable tourism

Meanwhile, NLEX Corporation was recognized by the tourism community for its corporate sustainability initiatives and practices aimed at promoting sustainable infrastructure during the Central Luzon Sustainable Tourism Summit held in Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

Attended by officials from Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, the Department of Tourism Region III and the Tourism Promotions Board, the summit gathered tourism advocates in the country to re-equip them with knowledge and practices on sustainability to transform tourism into a greener industry through enhanced and innovative environmental practices.

Addressing the topic of Sustainable Infrastructure: Systems and Practices for Inclusive Growth, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) chief corporate governance and risk officer Cynthia G. Casiño talked about the vital role of roads in providing meaningful connections to communities in achieving sustainable development goals.

Casiño also discussed how MPTC manages key impacts on the economy, environment and society by implementing sustainable practices, conducts business ethically and provides products that bring substantial societal value while remaining future-ready.

“NLEX remains steadfast in the pursuit of its goals and continues to uphold its values that safeguard the environment and stakeholders,” Casiño said. “While our business is to facilitate the flow of goods and services through high quality roads, we believe that the company has a higher purpose in community-building through sustainable practices.”

The company said it supports the growth of an environmentally conscious tourism industry by actively engaging in sustainable development practices and advancing its own corporate sustainability initiatives.

“Our firm resolve is to drive positive change, to reduce our environmental impact and to further integrate sustainability in our operations for the benefit of society and future generations,” said NLEX president J. Luigi L. Bautista.

For years, NLEX has been encouraging green practices and complying with environmental responsibilities as an ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) certified company. It is also committed to help the Philippines meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing; SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG 13: Climate Action.

