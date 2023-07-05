^

Travel and Tourism

Ellen Adarna explains why Temple of Leah entrance fee too pricey

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 3:20pm
Ellen Adarna explains why Temple of Leah entrance fee too pricey
Model-actress Ellen Adarna
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna replied to a social media user asking why Cebu landmark Temple of Leah's entrance fee is too pricey.

Teodorico Soriano Adarna ordered the construction of Temple of Leah in memory of his late wife Leah Albino-Adarna. Ellen is the granddaughter of the couple. 

In her Instagram account, Ellen explained the construction of the temple. 

“The story about the temple is that it was not built to be a tourist spot. It was built to be a storage for my grandmother’s things,” Ellen said.

@bethaglasi #templeofleah #ellenadarna #qanda #fyp ? original sound - Beth Aglasi

“But then the view was nice and I guess because of the structure, people started going, so the family decided to make it a business na lang,” she added.

Ellen said the entrance fee is to make a little money to improve and maintain the site. 

"It was not meant to be a tourist spot. So now, it was expanded and money was spent on that," she said in Bisaya.

She then advised the one who inquired to not to go there if the Internet user believes that it is too expensive.

"If you’re complaining, then just don’t go there. Simple as that," she said in Bisaya. 

RELATED: Ellen Adarna to remove IUD, planning to have baby with Derek Ramsay

ELLEN ADARNA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
For the first time in decades, Japan's 'hidden village' opens to overnight guests
3 days ago

For the first time in decades, Japan's 'hidden village' opens to overnight guests

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is a quiet and beautiful village with Gassho-zukuri houses built from the late Edo period...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
WATCH: One of the cleanest falls worth visiting in the North
5 days ago

WATCH: One of the cleanest falls worth visiting in the North

By Anjilica Andaya | 5 days ago
Here are four tourist spots worth visiting in this province north of Manila:
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Traveling with toddlers? Helpful tips from child experts
6 days ago

Traveling with toddlers? Helpful tips from child experts

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
No one will argue with you if you say that toddlers are most difficult to deal with. They are at an age—which is between...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Go beyond the norm and experience a new way to live with lyf Malate Manila
Sponsored
6 days ago

Go beyond the norm and experience a new way to live with lyf Malate Manila

6 days ago
lyf Malate, Manila, the first lyf property under The Ascott Limited in the Philippines, is offering the new generation of...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Tourist facing up to P4M in penalty for vandalizing Colosseum wall
7 days ago

Tourist facing up to P4M in penalty for vandalizing Colosseum wall

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Authorities in Italy are on the lookout for a tourist who vandalized the nearly 2000-year-old Colosseum in Rome.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Titanic tourism: Why pay $250k to visit wreckage if you can see the movie, watch actual footage on YouTube?
13 days ago

Titanic tourism: Why pay $250k to visit wreckage if you can see the movie, watch actual footage on YouTube?

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 days ago
What is the Titanic and why does its lure go on and on?
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with