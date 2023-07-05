Ellen Adarna explains why Temple of Leah entrance fee too pricey

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna replied to a social media user asking why Cebu landmark Temple of Leah's entrance fee is too pricey.

Teodorico Soriano Adarna ordered the construction of Temple of Leah in memory of his late wife Leah Albino-Adarna. Ellen is the granddaughter of the couple.

In her Instagram account, Ellen explained the construction of the temple.

“The story about the temple is that it was not built to be a tourist spot. It was built to be a storage for my grandmother’s things,” Ellen said.

“But then the view was nice and I guess because of the structure, people started going, so the family decided to make it a business na lang,” she added.

Ellen said the entrance fee is to make a little money to improve and maintain the site.

"It was not meant to be a tourist spot. So now, it was expanded and money was spent on that," she said in Bisaya.

She then advised the one who inquired to not to go there if the Internet user believes that it is too expensive.

"If you’re complaining, then just don’t go there. Simple as that," she said in Bisaya.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna to remove IUD, planning to have baby with Derek Ramsay